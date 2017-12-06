YG Hootie Is “Still Thuggin” In Compton (Video)

Fresh off the release of Hubris, budding West Coast MC, YG Hootie unveils the project’s first music visual dubbed, “Still Thuggin.”

The video commences with Hootie eating a bowl of Fruit Loops for breakfast. After Hootie’s homeboy tells him that the streets are saying that he’s not keeping it gangsta since the rap fame, the Compton rapper hits the streets, making stops at corner stores, and select neighborhoods throughout the city, showing that he’s the same YG Hootie.

“Still Thuggin” comes after the release of the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “The City.” If you haven’t already, be sure the give Hootie’s Hubris album a spin. His vivid lyrics and are a voice for troubled youth.

Watch the video above.