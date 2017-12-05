Although former boxing champion Zab Judah returned to the ring after four years to stack up against Jorge Luis Munguia in January 2017, the Brooklyn native decided to focus on another career field that still uses his hands – this time to inflict gentleness.

According to TMZ, the three-time junior welterweight victor recently completed a nurses assistant class and now works with dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease patients at the Excelling Nursing Academy.

In addition to catering to the needs of patients, Judah also teaches a nursing assistant class during the evening. According to the academy’s director, Teberah Alexander, Judah is a staff favorite and works on jotting down the details of each person’s vitals or removing their catheters.

TMZ adds the four-time boxing champion is still training in the pro-boxing scene. Earlier this year, the 40-year-old said to ESPN that he has “a lot” of fight left, “and even though I’ve been off, I’ve been through numerous training camps.”