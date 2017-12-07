Zaytoven Recruits Quavo And 2 Chainz For “Wake Up & Cook Up”

Fresh off his Where Would the Game Be Without Me 2 mixtape, Atlanta’s super-producer Zaytoven, who is also prepping the release of the debut album, Left Da Bank (Motown) with Young Dolph, has other tricks up the sleeves, too.

READ: Stream Zaytoven’s ‘Where Would The Game Be Without Me 2′ Mixtape

Today, Zay released a 808-heavy single dubbed, “Wake Up and Cook Up” featuring Quavo and 2 Chainz. Over Zaytoven’s signature head-knocking production, the ATL rappers take turns dripping sauce over the track.

“I got a bitch from the Bay/I got a truck out your bay/She telling me give her a taste/I put that dick on her face/I put that dick on her face/Yeah, like mace/Pull up and I set up shop/She drinking that shit by the shots/Stunt on the block, same spot/Pull up and cannot deny,” raps Quavo.

2 Chainz lands the second verse, and as usual, the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music rapper brings his distinct witticism to the studio session.

“30 rounds and the clip clear/Make you and the Drako french kiss/Can’t stand a dirty kitchen/Broke up with my mistress/Took the fork and I bent it,” raps Tity Boi.

READ: Watch Migos, Cardi B And Nicki Minaj In The Futuristic “MotorSport” Music Video

Listen to “Wake Up & Cooke Up” above.