For those who ever wondered how Zaytoven took over the game in the last decade, the groundbreaking beatmaker has provided an answer in the form of his new mixtape Trapping Made It Happen. The Atlanta native has been feeding his loyal followers at least five doses of Bricks & Bells throughout the year as well as other popular projects like Where Would The Game Be Without Me 2, Zay 4 Tre, and Zaytown Sorority Vol 2. As if that wasn’t enough, Zay dropped another noteworthy mixtape over the weekend that will keep the holiday season lit.

Zaytoven compiled nine fresh records together featuring the most trending rappers in the game like Lil Uzi Vert, who raps a song for the “Birds,” as well as Young Thug, Migos, OJ Da Juiceman, Chief Keef, Young Dolph, and Juicy J. Zay also taps upcoming artists like Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Juggman aka Yung Ralph, and Hefna Gwap to hop on bangers like “Ice On My Neck,” “G Star,” and “My B*tch Badder.”

Stream and download Zaytoven’s latest project Trapping Made It Happen below.