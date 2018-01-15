Will Smith’s accolades aren’t the only admirable things about his life. For years, the entertainer has dropped “factuals” about self-worth, relationships and finding the key to an enjoyable life path. This was seen recently when the actor decided to join Instagram, as well as create a YouTube vlog highlighting his promo tour for the Netflix hit, Bright.

With ease, Smith has lent his voice to the internet the best way he knows how–by being himself. In between his travels to Brazil, Tokyo and Los Angeles, the father of three candidly talks about discipline, his legacy and following your dreams.

It’s also allowed him to create his first “Will Smith Wisdom” Instagram Stories video that went viral with over 4 million views.

Will Smith just gave the most important advice I’ve heard in life pic.twitter.com/VyHHdZtymN — JrW (@Javoris) January 8, 2018

With Smith hitting another creative accolade, it’s only right that he becomes your guru to mastering 2018. Check out 15 of Will Smith’s quotes on fear, faith and everything in between.

CREDIT: Getty Images

“Fail early, fail often and fail forward. Failing is a massive part of being successful. You have to get comfortable with failure. You have to actively seek failure. Failure is where all of the lessons are. Failure is where growth is, where adaptation is.

Successful people fail a lot. They fail a whole lot more than they succeed, they extract the lessons from the failure and they use the energy and the wisdom to come around to the phase of success. You got to take a shot and live at the edge of your capabilities. You have to live where you’re almost certain you’re going to fail.

That’s the reason for practice. Practice is controlled failure. Failure actually helps you to recognize the areas where you need to evolve so fail early, fail often and fail forward.”

On fan love:

“To see that look on someone’s face, to catch people and their anticipation, that’s the reason to make entertainment.”

“God placed the best things on the other side of terror, on the other side of fear are the best things in life.”

CREDIT: Getty Images

“It’s difficult to take the first step when you look how big the task is. The task is never huge to me, it always one brick.”

“I don’t want to be an icon, I want to be an idea. I want to represent possibilities. There’s a redemptive power that making a choice has. Rather than making it feel like you’re an effect to all the things that are happening.

Make a choice and decide what it’s going to be, who you’re going to be and how you’re going to do it. From that point, the universe is going to get out of your way. For me, I want to represent possibilities and the idea that you really can make what you want. I feel very strongly that we are who we choose to me.”

“There was probably a 12 year point where I didn’t take a drink or go out on the weekends. I was so set on my goal that I created a serious circle of protection and elevation because I refused to do anything that wasn’t in my best interest. It’s hugely important that if you have a dream, you have to dedicate your life to it and every hour of every day has to be dedicated to bringing it into fruition.”

On relationships:

CREDIT: Getty Images

“If you don’t have a goal or a purpose for your relationship and pretty much anything, if you don’t have a purpose, you can really get lost in the murk of the journey.”

On understanding life:

CREDIT: Getty Images

“When you take those ends and you bend it into a circle, it’s birth, life, death and rebirth; so you have to be prepared. When you lose something, your mother dies, you lose your house, you have to understand that nature has it no other way.”

On talent and skill:

“The separation of talent and skill is one of the greatest misunderstood concepts for people who are trying to excel. Talent you have naturally. Skill is developed [out] of hours and hours and hours of beating on your craft.”

On greed:

CREDIT: Getty Images

“I never did anything for money. It was never about money. My experience is when people do things for money, you make bad decisions.”

On work ethic:

“The way to improve lives is to improve yourself. With that, every morning when I get out of bed I think, ‘I haven’t fixed everything in the world yet so there’s always something to do.’”

“While the other guy’s sleeping, I’m working. When the other guy’s eating, I’m working. While the other guy is making love, I mean, I’m making love too, but I’m working really hard at it.”

CREDIT: Getty Images

“I work really hard to develop a successful relationship. So I always look at things in terms of relationships. When I think of race relations in this country now, there’s a thing that happens before things are cleaned up. There’s a darkness before the dawn.”

On living:

“I love living, I think it’s infectious. It’s something you can’t create and I think the camera can feel that I’m happy doing what I do and it’s something that gets inside of people.”

On relieving self-doubt:

“I know who I am. I know what I believe–and that’s all I need to know. So from there, you do what you need to do. And I think what happens is we make this situation more complex. You know, the normal among us make it more complex than it has to be.”

