2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s never ending supply of unreleased music will likely never run dry. The way these two work, we wouldn’t be surprised if they dropped new records together annually for the next decade.

READ: Eminem, 2 Chainz & Phresher Go Crazy On The “Chloraseptic (Remix)”

Back in 2016, Tune and Tit hit fans with their collaborative Collegrove album, and it looks like the time for it’s sequel is very near. On Instagram, 2 Chainz let fans know they are ready to do it all over again.

Check out 2 Chainz IG post below: