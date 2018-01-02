2 Chainz & Nicky Jam Hop On A.CHAL’s Official ‘Love N Hennessy’ Remix

A.CHAL’s Cognac-induced “Love N Hennessy” earns not one, but two stellar verses from rapper 2 Chainz and Latin sensation Nicky Jam in a new remix. The connection was made possible in the most unlikely of ways, when acclaimed reggaeton singer and fellow comrade J Balvin was forced to retract a verse he’d already recorded.

“J Balvin had recently signed a deal with Buchanan, which stopped the release of that,” the Peruvian R&B rapper tells Billboard about the record, suggesting a conflict of interest in that Balvin couldn’t both rep Buchanan’s Whiskey while singing on a track that promotes Hennessy. “I was bummed out at first because he killed that verse. [But] a couple of months later, I met Nicky Jam backstage at the Latin Grammys, we vibed and spoke about him jumping on the remix. He was excited!”

He continued: “Then FKi 1st, who produced the record along with DJ Spinz (both from Atlanta) and had worked with 2 Chainz before, played Chainz the remix. When I found out he was going to get on it, it felt organic and was definitely the right fit.”

A.CHAL credits DMX and Willie Colon as two of his biggest musical influences. His second full-length studio project, On Gaz, was released this past summer, and momentum continues to build in 2018 as he was named on Pandora’s annual artist-to-watch list.

Back with a hypnotic twist in his newly premiered offering, spin A.CHAL’s official remix of “Love N Hennessy” with 2 Chainz and Nicky Jam below.

