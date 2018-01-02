2 Chainz Responds To Placement On Governors Ball Flyer

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Governors Ball revealed their star-studded lineup for this summer’s NYC concert. Featuring the likes of headliners Eminem, Travis Scott, N.E.R.D., and more, another artist that’ll grace the stage took issue with their name’s placement on the bill.

READ: 2 Chainz Blasts Walmart For Stealing His Dabbing Santa Sweater Idea

Taking to Instagram, 2 Chainz called out the annual festival for listing his name after several artists, sharing the eighth line with fellow game-changers Kelela, and Vic Mensa.

The Pretty Girls Like Trap Music artist wrote, “Whoever did this flyer need to do it over!!! No capp!! I put in to much work to settle!! I ain’t goin for the buddy buddy Sh*t this year give me miness!!!”

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was released in the middle of 2017, and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap Album Charts. “Hard work pays off. I prayed for this album to be number one,” Chainz said in a previous interview with Billboard. “I put a lot of effort into this album. I put a lot of resources together for this album…”

READ: Despite His Verse Being Cut From Eminem’s ‘Revival,’ 2 Chainz Is Still “Grateful”