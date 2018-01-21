21 Savage And Metro Boomin Put The Trap On “Pause”

21 Savage and Metro Boomin have so many unheard tracks backed up on different hard drives, it’s amazing that more music hasn’t leaked from the Atlanta rap stars. Chalk it up to 21’s own organizational skills and his tight inner circle.

However, this week they officially let fans have one from the stash. The boys get busy per usual on the murderous new track.

Listen to “Pause” below.