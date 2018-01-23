50 Cent Apparently Made Millions Off Of Bitcoin Before It Was Popular
50 Cent was living in the future way back in 2014. While people are just now trying to get their hands on a piece of Bitcoin’s pie, Fif apparently took a chance on the cryptocurrency four years before it was the popular thing to invest in.
According to a new report from TMZ, the rapper was the first artist to accept Bitcoin as payment for his album, Animal Ambition in 2014. At the time Bitcoin was reportedly valued at $662/1 bitcoin equivalent. Fans could reportedly purchase the album for a fraction of a whole Bitcoin, according to TMZ.
Following the release of Animal Ambition, 50 reportedly raked in 700 bitcoins, which is equivalent to more than $400K, TMZ’s sources say. It seems as though 50 sat on the cryptocurrency until now, which was one smart move.
Bitcoin’s value has since fluctuated to between $10K and $12K, which means whenever 50 decides to cash those coins in, he will be walking away with anywhere between $7 to $8.5 million dollars.
The market as reportedly started to crash in the last few weeks, so 50 might want to move quickly. But this is still a valuable lesson to invest your money and always stay ahead of the curve.