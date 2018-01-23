50 Cent was living in the future way back in 2014. While people are just now trying to get their hands on a piece of Bitcoin’s pie, Fif apparently took a chance on the cryptocurrency four years before it was the popular thing to invest in.

According to a new report from TMZ, the rapper was the first artist to accept Bitcoin as payment for his album, Animal Ambition in 2014. At the time Bitcoin was reportedly valued at $662/1 bitcoin equivalent. Fans could reportedly purchase the album for a fraction of a whole Bitcoin, according to TMZ.

Following the release of Animal Ambition, 50 reportedly raked in 700 bitcoins, which is equivalent to more than $400K, TMZ’s sources say. It seems as though 50 sat on the cryptocurrency until now, which was one smart move.

Bitcoin’s value has since fluctuated to between $10K and $12K, which means whenever 50 decides to cash those coins in, he will be walking away with anywhere between $7 to $8.5 million dollars.

The market as reportedly started to crash in the last few weeks, so 50 might want to move quickly. But this is still a valuable lesson to invest your money and always stay ahead of the curve.