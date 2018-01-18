Watch The Trailer For The 50 Cent-Produced TV Series ‘The Oath’

Given the success of his breakout STARZ TV series Power, 50 Cent is executive producing a new TV drama titled The Oath, which explores gang culture and the lives of corrupt police officers. Earlier this week, Crackle — a streaming service owned by Sony — debuted the full trailer for The Oath.

The trailer begins with a robbery at a local bank where the thieves collect as much money as they can before the police arrive. As police car sirens sound off, the robbers make their escape through a backdoor but are met by a cop car and a woman pointing a gun at the group.

The robbers and the police officer have a dramatic standoff before someone yells “clear,” and the group of thieves jumps into the police car. They peel off their costume to reveal that they are, in fact, are police officers and make their way back to the bank — showing just how corrupt their police organization is.

The Oath stars Cory Hardrict, Ryan Kwanten, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, and Sean Bean. The 10-episode series was created by Joe Halpin, former Los Angeles County Sheriff deputy who worked undercover for 12 years. Todd Hoffman, Dennis Kim, and Anne Clements also executive produce the series.

As for his new music, 50 Cent revealed to The Associated Press that his long-awaited full-length album, Street King Immortal, will finally be released later this year, after taking a backseat to TV and film projects like Power, 50 Central and his newest film Den of Thieves.

Watch the trailer for The Oath below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.