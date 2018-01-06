6ix9ine Links With Fetty Wap & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie On New Song “Keke”

Controversial rapper Tekashi aka 6ix9ine is still the most debated, hated and loved rapper to emerge in the latter half of 2017. He came into the game with his viral smash “Gummo,” but soon found himself in a heap of trouble. However, his cult following never gave up on his hardcore style and the Brooklyn artist continues to flourish as 2018 gets crackin’.

Over the weekend, 6ix9ne debuted his first collaboration with fellow East Coast rappers Fetty Wap and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Listen to “Keke” below.