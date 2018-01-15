A Michigan woman was charged with the 2016 death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Lisa Rae Bryan, 32, stood before a judge this week and was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice. Bryan also faces a second-offense habitual offender with a prior manslaughter conviction out of Oklahoma for the death of her infant child.

According to The Grand Rapid Press, Bryan is accused of murdering her daughter Isabella Powrozek on Nov. 1, 2016. Police were made aware of the child’s death when hospital personnel notified law enforcement of the suspicious manner with which the infant died.

Bryan reportedly changed her statement several times when asked about the morning of her daughter’s death. She also said she slept in the bed with the child and held her close to her chest.

The news of her daughter’s death unfortunately isn’t new. In May 2011, Bryan was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 2011 conviction also involved the death of her child. Bryan was sentenced to four years in the case but served 15 months.

If convicted, Bryan faces up to life in prison.