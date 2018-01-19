While some Americans have a nuanced view of Africans, research has proven African immigrants tend to be better educated than people born in the U.S. or the immigrant population as a whole.

According to a report by the New American Economy, a Washington-based research advocacy group, the U.S. immigrant population from sub-Saharan Africa (49 countries with a total population of more than 1.1 billion) grew from 723,000 to more than 1.7 million between 2010 and 2015. In turn, those apart of that demographic has continued to grow to the nation’s education system. The New American Economy found a total of 16% had a master’s degree, medical degree, law degree or a doctorate, compared with 11% of the U.S.-born population.

Despite the fact that many refugees are recipients of the “diversity visa program” which hopes to boost immigration from underrepresented nations, the population of African immigrants seem to be very diverse in their “educational, economic, and English proficiency profile”, according to Jeanne Batalova, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute think tank in Washington.

In a sense, African immigrants are comparatively held to a higher standard than other immigrants and respectively, U.S. citizens.

According to Andrew Lim, associate director of research at New American Economy, African immigrants are making America look good. “Overwhelmingly the evidence shows that [African immigrants] make a significant, positive economic contribution to the U.S. economy,” both nationally and the communities they have settled in, said Lim.

African immigrants are not only capable and hardworking but also contribute vastly to the U.S. economy. Additionally, immigrants generally had little to no negative effect on overall wages or employment levels for U.S.-born workers.

