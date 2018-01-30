Air Force Sergeant Berates Black Women For Having An “Attitude”

An Air Force sergeant based at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas apparently thought it was smart to post a video of herself berating the black women she works with for having an “attitude.” Now, Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely is under investigation for her scathing remarks, The New York Daily News reports.

“It pisses me the f**k off that they have no fu**ing respect, and constantly having an attitude,” she said of her black female co-workers. “What the f**k is up with that. Like I am trying my best to hold my professionalism with them. But good God, they have no fu**ing respect whatsoever.”

“Why is it that every time I encounter my subordinates that are black females they have a giant fu**ing attitude,” she continued. “Every time I fu**ing talk to them, it’s like I’m just some stupid a** girl that doesn’t even deserve to be talked to as a person.”

Surprisingly enough, Lovely said she was trying her best to keep her “professionalism” and “tread lightly.” But you have to ask yourself if posting a video online addressing the conundrum in such a vulgar way is really treading lightly?

Nonetheless, the Air Force is seemingly taking action. In a statement released to the Las Vegas Sun, Air Force officials are investigating if there is a larger problem at the base. “While the actions of this individual are inappropriate and unacceptable, we are using this unfortunate situation to continue a dialogue with our Airmen about the topic of good order and discipline, as well as adherence to the Air Force Core Values,” the Air Force stated.

After Lovely deleted the video from Facebook, it was reposted over two million times. Lovely, who was a supervisor, reportedly lost her position as of Monday (Jan 29.).