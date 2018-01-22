Alchemist & Evidence Reunite As Step Brothers For “Lay Some Treats On Us”

Alchemist and Evidence are both celebrated figures in hip-hop, but when they join forces they’re simply Step Brothers. Right now, Evidence is prepareing to drop his solo album this Friday, the duo who brought us Lord Steppington returns with an upbeat single titled “Lay Some Treats On Us.”

For the unfamiliar, the record stems from a popular phrase from Bill Cosby’s beloved animated TV series Fat Albert. As Fat Albert’s quote “Hey Mudfoot, you know what we’re here for, lay some treats on us” loops in the background, Alchemist and Evidence trade bars back and forth over their own stellar production.

Look out for Evidence’s album Weather Or Not in stores this Friday (Jan. 26). Listen to the Step Brothers’ new song “Lay some Treats On Us” below.