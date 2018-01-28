Pop star Alessia Cara won the coveted “Best New Artist” honor at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The “Scars To Your Beautiful” singer faced stiff competition in fellow nominees SZA, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels.

Cara, who got her start performing songs on YouTube, thanked her team and fans while accepting her award at Madison Square Garden in New York City

“I’ve been ‘pretend-winning’ Grammys since I was a kid in my shower,” she told the audience. “You think I’d have the speech thing down, but I absolutely don’t.”

“I just want to encourage everyone to support real music and real artists,” she continued. “Everyone deserves the same shot.”

“I’m such a huge fan of all of the other artists that were nominated, so I would have been just as happy if they won,” she said backstage after receiving her award. “I don’t feel like the best, and this doesn’t mean that I’m the best either, but it’s a really crazy accomplishment either way.”

She is also up for “Song Of The Year” for her songwriting contributions to “1-800-273-8255.” Watch her speech below.