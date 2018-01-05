Alex Trebek Endures Surgery To Remove Blood Clots From His Brain

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will be absent from ABC’s game show for a brief spell after reports of a medical leave surfaced earlier this week. According to NBC News, the 77-year-old endured brain surgery to remove blood clots.

The news site states doctors diagnosed Trebek with a subdural hematoma. The condition was reportedly ignited by a fall the Canada native experienced in October 2017.

READ: Coolio Responds To ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” Mishap

“He is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” Sony Pictures Entertainment shared with NBC. “Alex spent Christmas at home with his family, and he will return to the Jeopardy! studio for taping in mid-January.” Trebek also shared a video message with fans to provide an update on his condition.

The nighttime quiz game show has been on the air since the mid-1960s, administering hosting privileges to Trebek since 1984.