Amber Rose is going under the knife. The personality is reportedly set to undergo breast reduction surgery on Jan. 17. Rose announced the news on social media late Tuesday night (Jan. 16), and apparently she has mixed feelings.

“My breast reduction surgery is tmrw, she wrote on Snapchat. Rose then posted a second photo, elaborating on her thoughts. “I’m really scared and really excited at the same time.” But not too worry; she’s in good hands, saying that she knows her doctors are “gonna take care of me.”

While this may seem abrupt to some fans, the decision to undergo the surgery has been a long time coming. In July 2017, Rose admitted to thinking about getting the work done on Instagram. “My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she wrote.

Amber Rose has always celebrated her curves. Her Slut Walk aims to empower women from the inside out and combat gender inequality as well as slut-shaming.

Best wishes on Amber’s surgery.

