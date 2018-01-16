Angela Rye is set to host and executive produce a news program on BET, in which she will examine the lives and stories that affect members of black America.

“Working with BET always provides a reminder of why I began to do this work,” the CNN political commentator said in a statement. “It is essential that we have platforms where we can discuss our politics, our challenges, and our culture through our respective lenses. The upcoming special will provide a glimpse of what’s to come with our partnership.”

The first episode will air on Wednesday, Jan. 30, and will have the tentative title “Angela Rye’s State of the Union.” It serves as a rebuttal to Donald Trump’s SOTU address, which is slated to be televised one day prior to Rye’s premiere.

Congrats, Cousin Angela, on the new gig!