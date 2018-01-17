Last October, Famous Dex and A$AP Rocky teamed up for their wild club collaboration “Pick It Up.” The twerk-worthy single produced by FKi reached certified Gold status, and currently sits at #77 on the Billboard Hot 100. With his debut album dropping via 300/Rich the Kid’s Rich Forever label this year, Dex has finally released the official video for the chart-topping single.

READ: Famous Dex Releases ‘Read About It’ Mixtape Feat. Ski Mask The Slump God, Rich The Kid & More

In the video directed by AWGE/Hidji Films, the Chi-town native and Lord Flacko crossover into the Garden State to browse through the most outrageous flea market you’ve ever seen. Beautiful women of all colors crowd around every booth as Dex and Rocky walk by plenty of bootleg pop-ups.

Look out for Famous Dex’s major label debut Dex Meets Dexter coming this Spring. Watch his video for “Pick It Up” below.