A$ton Matthews And Prodigy Bridge The Gap On “1 Minute To Pray”

Last year, A$ton Matthews tweeted that he had collaborated with the late Prodigy prior to his untimely death, and wished his boy A$AP Yams could hear it. In the past six months since that tweet, the L.A rapper has been taking his music to new territories like South Korea, and finishing his long-awaited debut album Chapovelli. Shortly after delivering the first single “BRAZY” produced by Pi’erre Bourne, Matthews has finally dropped his joint single with the Mobb Deep rapper called “One Minute to Pray.”

“Working with P had to be one of the top 5 greatest moments of my career so far,” Matthews told Billboard. “Mobb Deep as a group had that raw, ‘We don’t give a fuck,’ spit-in-your-face vibe every record, and I feel like I’ve incorporated so much of that attitude into my own music. For me, I’m still working my way up in this rap shit, so for him to bless me with this verse is something legendary. I’m forever grateful for what he did for this game, and the influence he gave me, as well as the rest of the world.”

READ: A$ton Matthews Goes “Brazy” With Producer Pi’erre

In the Jay Curry produced record, Matthews is the first to step up to the mic to embrace his sins and combat the looney gangstas while trying to keep his dead homies alive in his mind. “This hell on earth is what we made our worth,” he raps. “The land of the free, home of the brave/Now half the homies gone in a cage and most in a grave.” Prodigy’s voice chimes in at the midway point and comes for blood as usual.

Bow your head and listen to A$ton Matthews’ new single with the late Prodigy below.