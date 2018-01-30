As a way of honoring rap OG Rakim’s 50th birthday, WSB-TV’s Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum cleverly incorporated lyrics to some of Eric B. and Rakim’s most well-known songs in their news broadcast.

This isn’t the first time they tipped their hats to hip-hop. Since a video of the two infusing A Tribe Called Quest lyrics went viral in 2016, they’ve done the same with other rap legends like Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

Check out the video below.