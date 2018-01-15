Donald Glover’s brainchild, Atlanta is coming back to television this year! And in preparation for season two of the hit show, FX released a new, 30-minute teaser, featuring Glover.

The new clip, which is titled “Heavy Rotation,” features Earn (played by Glover) literally flipping through multiple scenes in his hometown, from a basketball court, to a neighborhood, park, and more.

Although the teaser doesn’t provide any new details regarding what fun the upcoming season will bring fans, Glover and his brother Stephen, dropped some hints during a panel at the Television Critics Association earlier Jan. 2018. “People have gifts, have more stuff, and money,” Glover said. “You might get your package stolen off your front porch. While we were there, my neighbor got her car stolen from her driveway. It’s a very tense and desperate time. Our characters are in a desperate transition from their old lives to where they’re headed now. And robbin’ season is a metaphor to where we are now.”

Atlanta season two is slated to premiere on FX on Mar. 1. Check out the latest teaser below.