Even Barack Obama was listening to”Mi Gente” and “Havana” this year. The former president shared his favorite songs of 2017 on Facebook Sunday (Dec. 31), and the J Balvin & Willy William and Camila Cabello hits are among almost two dozen tracks on the list he curated, which also features songs by Chance the Rapper, JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles, U2, Chris Stapleton and more.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” Obama wrote. “With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.”

Obama’s favorite songs of 2017 are as follows:

“Mi Gente,” J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana,” Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed,” Daniel Caesar

“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems,” Chance the Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up,” Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts,” DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud,” Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble,” Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises,” Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable,” French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness,” The National

“Chanel,” Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still,” Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect,” Travis Scott

“Matter of Time,” Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit,” Mavis Staples

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times,” Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks,” SZA

“Ordinary Love” (Extraordinary Mix), U2

“Born in the U.S.A.” (blues version from Broadway show), Bruce Springsteen

Obama also listed the books he enjoyed most in 2017. Among his picks are Naomi Alderman’s The Power, Ron Chernow’s Grant, Matthew Desmond ‘s Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, Amy Goldstein’s Janesville: An American Story and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Coach Wooden and Me.

See the full list in Obama’s Facebook post below.

