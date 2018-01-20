Today might be the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration but to many, the words of Barack Obama have carried more importance. So much so that Tidal has gathered the former commander-in-chief’s finest speeches.

Released Friday (Jan. 19), the playlist features Obama’s iconic talks on his presidential victory, homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, his 2010 State of the Union Address and many more. Obama has continued leading the nation without the presidential title by way of his foundation and advances towards education, prison reform and redistricting to help Democrats in the 2020 election.

While we’ve enjoyed seeing the former first family live their best lives, it’s clear Obama’s voice is missed more than ever.

Get inspired and listen to the playlist below.

