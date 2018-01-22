Lately hip-hop’s most infamous beefs have found new life on social media. Just a few days after the strange resurgence of Ja Rule’s beef with 50 Cent, Benzino has shared his thoughts on Eminem’s recent project, Revival.

For those who weren’t in the 2000’s hip-hop mix, Benzino and Eminem exchanged words through tracks like “Pull Your Skirt Up” and “Nail In The Coffin.” Benzino also used his tenure at The Source to his advantage like inserting a pullout poster of himself holding the decapitated head of the rapper in one of the issues. After constant back and forth between both camps, the beef eventually wore itself out.

Eminem went on to release projects like Encore, Relapse and Recovery while Benzino was blackballed musically. He later went on to start Hip Hop Weekly with The Source co-creator Dave Mays and star in the Love and Hip Hop franchise.

Over the weekend, the former reality star shared on social media his wins over at The Source and his discography. In a series of deleted tweets, he went on to target Em’s fans and the rapper’s recent album Revival.

“Can somebody tell these weirdo Em fans that in this culture of hip- hop, they are THE SUB CULTURE,” he tweeted Sunday (Jan. 21). “Meaning NOBODY GIVES A FLYING fu*k about anything they have to say when it comes to him right now. The album is trash so take the L and move on.”

These so called “Rap Gods” got all these features on it and albums are still Garbo. I destroyed… https://t.co/LcIkIa3PYl — Only 1 Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) January 20, 2018

A few fans shared how they were blocked by the 52-year-old, but he continued on Instagram. “These so called “Rap Gods” got all these features and albums are still Garbo,” he said. “I destroyed this verse……no hype, no corny rhyme words, no gimmicks, no screaming, no wack cypher a capella rapping, JUST REAL HOOD BARS.”

We don’t see Em responding anytime soon.