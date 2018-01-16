Taylor Gang rapper Berner is back with his new album The Big Pescado completely produced by Scott Storch.

Paying homage to his Mexican-American roots with the album title, the Bay area rapper’s project has 16 tracks and loads of features from the likes of The Game, Pusha T, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, Too $hort, Trey Songz, Wiz Khalifa (naturally), Shy Glizzy, Jeremih, and many more.

The album is full of that classic Bay area sound that brings back those early 2000’s memories.

Listen to the full album below.