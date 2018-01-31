Tiffany Haddish has moved to Jamie Foxx levels of storytelling. The comedian and proud Groupon spokeswoman always keeps the laughs coming while recalling situations with fans, lovers and celebrities. In her latest story, Haddish made sure to leave no detail out regarding her selfie with Beyonce.

READ Tiffany Haddish’s Comical Swamp Story Lands Partnership With Groupon

In an interview with Vulture Wednesday (Jan. 31), the author shared how her temper helped her score the photo. “Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b**ch!’ She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'”

The photo got plenty of attention, including Bey’s sly pose. Haddish says she more surprised the entertainer knew who she was. “She said, ‘Okay,’ and then she buried her face in my wig. We took the picture and I was like, ‘Is my wig slipping?’ And she was like, ‘Mmm-hmm.’ But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, ‘I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.’ I was like, ‘What? You know me?!’ She said, ‘I’m Beyoncé.’ ‘I KNOW!’”

The incident almost went down at an after party for Jay-Z’s 4:44 LA tour stop. Haddish also posted other selfies with Michael B. Jordan and Jay-Z.

“I got Michael B. Jordan’s phone number, what are you talkin’ about?” she said. “He’s super cool and down to earth and really nice. When I was on SNL, I was trying to get him to be a guest on there with me, but they didn’t contact him soon enough.”

Check out the full interview here.

READ Tiffany Haddish Signs First-Look Deal With HBO