Bill Cosby made his return to the stage Monday (Jan. 23) after keeping a low profile during his sexual assault trial.

Announced on his Facebook page, Cosby performed at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia, as a tribute to Jazz fixture Tony Williams. The event was open to the public and rather intimate as Cosby navigated from his stool chair to the drums for his set. He also performed a few melodies with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet.

Bill Cosby, sitting on a stool in a hoodie at a Philly jazz club, telling stories and working the crowd. No mention yet of his looming trial on sexual assault charges. pic.twitter.com/D7qldKi79B — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

His jokes didn’t mention his upcoming case. Instead, they focused on his vision and old age. “If you see a blind person walking into a pole or something, if you speak perfect English, there’s a word called ‘Stop’ – not, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa!,'” he said after the crowd reacted to him almost dropping a jar of peaches. “You laugh when blind people walk into things, and guess what, blind people laugh when sighted people fall down.”

Ok, he’s moved to the drums… pic.twitter.com/OrmUdUVKHn — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

Cosby is expected to return to court in April following the retrial for Andrea Constand. The former educator accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in the mid aughts. The first trial ended in a hung jury. The case came to light after over 50 women claimed they were either drugged of sexually assaulted by the comedian.

Lately, Cosby has been sharing trips around the city via social media and speaking to fans about his favorite jazz bands. He’s also tipped off reporters about his public gatherings.

He ruffled the feathers of reporters earlier this month when he made a remark about the “Me Too” movement to a journalist. “Please don’t put me on #MeToo,” the 80-year-old said after shaking her hand.

