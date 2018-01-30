Last year, Birdman announced plans to release Rich Gang II: Lifestyles album. However, that project has been in limbo as Birdman and Young Thug have been busy with respective solo projects. Despite their busy schedules, the rappers came together to release brand new music visuals for “Lil One.”

Directed by Be El Be, “Lil One” outlines the lavish lifestyles of Rich Gang as Thugga and Baby flex in a mansion while Paris Hilton looks stunning for the camera.

In related Birdman news, be on the lookout for Baby’s much anticipated documentary, The Cash Money Story: Before Anythang documentary, which will be distributed by Apple Music.

Watch the video below.