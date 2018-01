BJ The Chicago Kid starts the new year off by coming clean about his mistakes on new song “I’m Sorry.” After playing games with his lady, BJ can do nothing more but beg for her forgiveness.

With the help of Lawrence Jones, the crooner gets his point across and hopes to reconcile with the one he loves in 2018. Listen to “I’m Sorry” below.