Marsai Martin is set to have a big moment with Little.

The Black-ish breakout is attached to star in the Universal comedy that centers on a woman who gets the chance to relive the carefree life as her younger self (Martin), when the pressures of adulthood become too much.

The deal is not only noteworthy for Martin as an actress (it will mark her first studio feature) but also a creative force. The 13-year-old came up with the idea for the script and will also executive produce.

Drumline scripter Tina Gordon has written the most recent draft of the comedy and is attached to direct. Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver penned the first draft of the screenplay, based on Martin’s idea.

Will Packer and James Lopez, who produced Girls Trip, are set to produce via the Uni-based Will Packer Productions, along with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. Along with Martin, Girls Trip star Regina Hall will exec produce, as well as Josh Martin.

Erik Baiers and Mika Pryce will oversee the project for the studio.

Martin has starred with Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in four seasons of ABC’s Emmy-nominated comedy. She is repped by Paradigm, Untitled and Meyers & Downs.

Gordon, who also wrote and directed the Lionsgate comedy Peeples, is repped by ICM and Ziffren Brittenham.

