Black Panther is undoubtedly the most anticipated feature film of 2018. The film doesn’t premiere until early Feb. 2018, but it’s already projected to perform wonderfully at the box office. Ryan Coogler’s film is reportedly on track to open with anywhere from $100 to $120 million at the North American box office in its debut week, according to pre-release surveys.

READ: The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Jiggy AF

The projections may have something to do the number of advance tickets selling out on Fandango and other ticketing sites. According to reports, Black Panther sold more tadvance tickets than Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War with $179 million in sales during its 2016 opening.

READ: Kendrick Lamar Teases Black Panther Soundtrack Clue In “LOVE.” Video

As previously reported, Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, aka Black Panther, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, and more.

Black Panther premieres on Feb. 16.