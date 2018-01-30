The early (and extremely positive) reviews for Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther are flooding in, after the Ryan Coogler-directed film’s world premiere in L.A. last night (Jan. 29). The premiere was attended by the film’s leading men and women, as well as Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown and Yara Shahidi, who appeared in regalia fit for Wakandan royalty.

While many people did not get the “in” to attend the event, a few lucky people did, and had no problem documenting the experience for the eager fans back home. Judging by pictures and videos, it looked hella black, not that we would expect anything less, though.

Click the gallery above to see pictures of the stars in their Monday best, and keep scrolling to see what the vibe was like on the purple carpet at the premiere.

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman makes an entrance fit for a King.

If Issa Rae’s Instastories are any indication of how we’ll react after seeing the film, we need to go and buy a few more tickets.

Snoop Dogg threw the Black Power fist up during a photo-op.

‘Black Panther’ star Lupita Nyong’o and her squad stopped to strike a pose.

Another reaction from a couple of fans that proves this movie is a must-see.

You know you’ve made it when you have Wakandan Secret Service escorting you to the carpet safely.

An inside-look at the set-up of the carpet.

‘Black Panther’ star and Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya showing off his purple carpet threads.