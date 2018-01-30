There’s no question about it now: Black Panther will be lit. Judging by the reaction of those who were fortunate enough to take a trip to Wakanda before the film’s official release, the Marvel film should touch the hearts and spirits of moviegoers everywhere.

The film’s world premiere took place in Hollywood Monday night (Jan. 29). Attendees and stars such as Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett rocked bold bright colors and patterns, as the attire requested was “royal.” Director of the film Ryan Coogler wore an African print ascot, while Janelle Monae wore a black gown and a crown.

“Black panther was beautiful. we should keep celebrating,” wrote Donald Glover on Twitter, while Tessa Thompson wrote “BLACK PANTHER, my goodness.” Jill Scott wrote that the film “surpassed Star Wars.”

Who else agrees that Feb. 16 needs to hurry up? Check out some celebrity reactions to the film below, and then peep some of the “purple carpet” fashion from the event.

BLACK PANTHER SURPASSED STAR WARS. With gratitude, awe, respect and invigoration, sincerely,

@MissJillScott — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) January 30, 2018

BLACK PANTHER, my goodness. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) January 30, 2018

I must say the BLACK PANTHER movie is amazing! Last night was real life #WakandaForever — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) January 30, 2018

I like rarely weigh in on movies. But, I loved Black Panther. And the guy sitting next to me — Laurence Fishburne — kept saying “Oh, Shit. Oh, SHIT.” Now that’s a review. https://t.co/Q5f8VSSPeD — Joe Bel Bruno (@JoeBelBruno) January 30, 2018

CREDIT: Twitter/ @donaldglover