The ante for the release of Marvel’s Black Panther continues to gain recognition thanks to this latest addition to its news cycle. On Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 31), Kendrick Lamar tweeted the film’s soundtrack listing that boasts an all-star roster of rising artists and those who’ve already taken command of their own lane.

READ: The New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Jiggy AF

We’ve already heard what guest features like SZA (“All The Stars”) and Jay Rock, Future and K. Dot himself have to offer (“King’s Dead”) but now, listeners will be able to enjoy new tunes from Khalid and Swae Lee (“The Ways”), Jorja Smith (“I Am”) and more TDE contributions from ScHoolboy Q (“X”) and Ab-Soul (“Bloody Waters”).

Earlier this month, Lamar and TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced that they’ll executive produce the film’s music and expressed their excitement to work with the movie’s director, Ryan Coogler. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture,” Lamar said via press release. “I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

Black Panther hits theaters on Feb. 16. Its soundtrack will be available Feb. 9.