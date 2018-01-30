Here’s Proof That Blue Ivy Carter Runs Her Household

In case you were unaware, Blue Ivy is the head of her household. Sure, hr parents might be JAY-Z and Beyonce – the royal family of music – but that hasn’t stopped little Blue from keeping everyone in check. The 6-year-old proved just that at the Grammys on Jan. 28.

READ: Animated Version Of Blue Ivy Wows Crowd In JAY-Z’s “Blue’s Freestyle” Video

We probably all saw the viral clip, in which Blue was seen basically shushing her parents during a segment in the ceremony. But what we didn’t immediately catch, is that the cutie also had both of her parents listening to her every command.

READ: Blue Ivy Carter Proves That The Sturdiness Of Her Milly Rock Is Nothing To Mess With

In photos taken from music’s biggest night, Beyonce was seen holding a juice box and snacks for Blue’s leisure. Another photo shows, JAY-Z eating out of the palm of her hand – literally.

Bey may want to watch out; it looks like Blue Ivy is coming for the queen’s crown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BelSEA4FL5c/?hl=en&taken-by=theshaderoom