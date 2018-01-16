Bodega BAMZ Channels His Inner Bad Boy In “Diddy Bop” (Video)

Bodega BAMZ’s budding acting career may be off to a great start after his debut on Showtime’s new series SMILF, but he hasn’t gone Hollywood just yet. Over the last year, the Spanish Harlem native has been in the studio putting the final touches on his upcoming album PAPI.

Before the holiday season in November, BAMZ delivered the first single “Poof.” Now he’s trying to make boss moves like Puffy with his new song “Diddy Bop” produced by Nick Hook & Salva.

BAMZ channels his inner Sean Combs everywhere he goes. In the cinematic yet brief visual, he starts off shooting free throws on the basketball court in the park while rocking a pink peacoat. Then he sheds the bright threads for a more lowkey fit to put in work for his side hustle. In the end, all he wants to do is do his own Diddy bop with his brother Ohla and the rest of the Tan Boys.

Look out for Bodega BAMZ’s PAPI album coming sooner than you think. Watch his “Diddy Bop” video below.