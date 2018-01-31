In recent years, the state of Louisiana has become more and more notorious for its deadly rap beefs that are rooted in its violent street culture. Thankfully, two of its titans from Baton Rouge, Boosie Badazz and Kevin Gates, have finally mended fences and squashed their beef.

Boosie announced on his Instagram account that he had a conversation with the formerly incarcerated Gates about bringing him to his forthcoming Boosie Bash on March 10, XXL reports. He stated in his video that he hopes he’ll be cleared to travel in time for the inaugural event.

READ: Boosie Badazz Details The Struggles Of A “Motherless Child” (Video)

“Talked to Gates earlier,” Boosie said. “Trying to get that boy to come to that Boosie Bash. Tryin’ to pull it off for him. Gotta let the man travel. Man gotta pay his taxes.”

As Gates was released from prison this month he is currently under mandatory supervision and requires permission from a judge to travel. This stems from the “I Don’t Get Tired” lyricist’s 30-month sentence from a weapons-related warrant in Chicago where he served only nine months.

In case you might not be familiar, Boosie and Gates’ feud dates back to 2009 after the murder of late rival, Nussie, who Gates was affiliated with (and where Boosie was found not guilty after being accused of ordering a hit on the rapper). Tensions eventually boiled over between both of the rappers’ camps in 2016 when a fight broke out between them at the Derby Takeover Pt. 2 in Louisville, KY.

READ: Kevin Gates Is A Free Man

The all-ages concert taking place at Southern University in Baton Rouge will include performances from YoungboyNeverBrokeAgain, YFN Lucci, Blac Youngsta, The Badazz Music Syndicate, and Level among other southern rappers. Fans who hope to see the potentially iconic union of Boosie and Kevin Gates can purchase their tickets here.