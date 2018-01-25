Boston Park Bans Philly Related Items Before The Super Bowl

It’s not even safe for bald eagles from now until Super Bowl Sunday in New England.

For the first time since 2005, The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots will be going head to head for this year’s Super Bowl LII championship. In the name of old rivalries, Boston city officials decided to ban Philadelphia related items from the city’s most famous park in preparation.

According to WCVB, The Esplanade Association issued a ban that will last from now until game day (Feb. 4). The ban includes:

All Philadelphia sports apparel (Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Eagles included)

Eagles (no, like the actual bird)

Cheesesteaks

Cracked copper bells

Soft Pretzels

Philadelphia brand Cream Cheese (other brands of cream cheese permitted)

Anything in the shade “Midnight Green”

Mummers

Will Smith and Sylvester Stallone (super petty)

Crisco

In true Philadelphian fashion, a local vegan doughnut store Dottie’s Donuts decided to retaliate by not selling any Boston Cream doughnuts from now until game day (and possibly beyond if the Eagles don’t win). Co-owner Jeff Poleon told Boston.com that there will be “no more Boston creams until the Eagles win.”

Poleon also created a retaliation doughnut better known as the “Creamed Boston”.

Whatever the outcome is come game day, it’s safe to say that fans on both sides take their sports seriously.