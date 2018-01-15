Thanks to a strong interest in the Cardi B- remix of his song “Finesse,” Bruno Mars’ 2016 album 24K Magic has finessed its way back to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

For the first time since April 22, 2017, the platinum-selling album sits at No. 4 on the charts. This is the album’s highest ranking in 10 months, moving 11 slots (75 percent) up the charts, according to Nielsen Music.

The album debuted and peaked at No. 2 in Dec. 2016. It’s also up for the top honor at the 2018 Grammy Awards Ceremony on Jan. 28.

As for the track that’s sweeping the nation, “Finesse” is expected to hop into the top 5 on the Billboard songs chart.

“Highlights of the new Hot 100, and its entire top 10, are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 16,” writes Billboard.