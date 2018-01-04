Three days into 2018 and Bruno Mars and Cardi B set the tone (and bar) for how creative music videos can be. On Wednesday (January 3) the two Grammy nominated artists generated quite the buzz online after revealing their unexpected collaboration for Mars’ “Finesse,” which was only accented by the 90s themed cover art to go with it.

Start your 2018 with Big Bronx Boogie Herself @iamcardib and I Midnight Tonight EST #Finesse pic.twitter.com/eFEXl3vb2Z — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 3, 2018

Fans who were eager to hear what the “Bodak Yellow” rapper would bring to the already jiggy “Finesse” track, soon learned Bruno Mars–a contender for Album of The Year at this year’s Grammy’s–was in a generous mood and decided to release the music video.

Paying homage to Keenen Ivory Wayans classic sketch comedy show In Living Color, the 24K artist and Bardi recreated the show’s classic opening number equipped with background dancers, super fresh 90s attire along with the iconic set used to make it all happen.

This video is dedicated to one my favorite T.V shows of all time — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 4, 2018

Twitter went berserk after seeing the video and summoned their best memes and gifs to show their appreciation.

The 90s vibe is fresh and new, Cardi is so versitile omg I’m just so shook #CardiB #brunomars #FinesseVideo pic.twitter.com/dUI3XPkDCf — Jet-skiiiii (@Fertileroach) January 4, 2018

This #BrunoMars #Finesse remix featuring #CardiB is crazy good. Music vid pays homage to #InLivingColor giving us all the 90s feels. 2 things…Cardi is WINNING & 90s R&B is king pic.twitter.com/BMTxpEr5MG — Evan Green (@evancgreen) January 4, 2018