One of the most highly-anticipated performances of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards was Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s hype rendition of the 24K Magic hit “Finesse (Remix),” and the talented twosome did not disappoint.

READ: Grammy Awards 2018: List Of Winners Of Music’s Biggest Night

The colorful performance brought the 90s vibes that the video and the album elicits, complete with a funky dance breakdown and interpolations of House Of Pain’s “Jump Around” and Cardi’s latest single “Bartier Cardi.” Both Bruno, Cardi and their dancers wore vibrant, color-block outfits.

The video for the song paid homage to the classic sketch comedy show, In Living Color, and the track itself currently sits on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 4. As of press time, Mars has won three awards, “Best R&B Song” and “Best R&B Performance” for “That’s What I Like,” and “Best R&B Album.”

READ: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Pay Homage To ‘In Living Color’ With The “Finesse (Remix)” Video

Check out their show-stopping performance below.