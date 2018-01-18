How far would you go for more hours, overtime or any type of benefits at work? A Las Vegas man apparently thought it was okay to storm into a Burger King where he was formally employed with a weapon demanding that his manager give him more hours on the clock.

According to Fox 5 Vegas, the man identified as Steven Ramirez barged into the restaurant at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 17), telling his manager he didn’t want to “shoot the place up,” because he only had 30 hours a week.

After the exchange, the manager reportedly dialed 911 and managed to get his six employees and four customers to leave out the back door. Soon after, members of the Las Vegas Metro Police department arrived on the scene and took the 30-year-old into custody. Authorities say they found a 30-round magazine with a semi-auto rifle in Ramirez’s pocket.

According to the search warrant, the police also found a machete and a rifle in the suspect’s bookbag. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Ramirez is now currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. He was booked for possession of a gun by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed machete without a permit and having a concealed gun without a permit.