Just when you thought it was safe in these streets, a new track by none other than Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and Kelly Rowland is dropping at the end of the week that says otherwise.

“BRAND NEW BUSTA MISSY KELLY DROPPING TOMORROW NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! 2.2.18 IT’S TIME!!” wrote the 2018 Essence Black Women In Music honoree on Twitter, accompanied by a flame emoji.

BRAND NEW BUSTA MISSY KELLY DROPPING TOMORROW NIGHT AT MIDNIGHT!! 2.2.18 IT’S TIME!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/iBimIhXb4H — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) February 1, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday (Jan. 31), suspicious Kelly Rowland fans responded to a single headphone emoji that the singer posted on her personal Twitter account, suggesting that new music coming from the R&B songstress could be on the horizon.

🎧 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) January 31, 2018

Busta and Missy are no strangers to collaborations, as they’ve been in a host of tracks together. Busta appeared on Missy’s albums Supa Dupa Fly and Miss E…So Addictive, while Missy was featured on his album The Big Bang and the remix of his hit “Touch It.”

Additionally, the twosome will appear in a Super Bowl LII commercial for Doritos/Mountain Dew this weekend, which will feature Morgan Freeman and Game Of Thrones Peter Dinklage.

Check out some fan reactions to the news below. Are you as excited? Sound off in the comments.

