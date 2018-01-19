The Bay Area remains as a hotbed for emerging musical talent — from G-Eazy to Kehlani — the West Coast produces nothing but influential stars. Creeping out of the shadows of the East Bay, rapper Caleborate debuts a new remix today (Jan 19) for his previously released cut “Soul.” He calls on his southern compadre Big K.R.I.T. who styles all over the slick tune.

“I wrote ‘Soul’ in the beginning of 2017, around when so much if my life was changing,” Caleborate explains. “The song is what I needed for myself but I realized that it’s also something that other people might need to help themselves… A lot of people can throw off your vibe if they aren’t on the same wave as you. They can take your soul, your juice, your flavor, the stuff that makes you, you. You’ve got to protect that.”

Listen to the “Soul (Remix)” below.

