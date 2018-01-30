Cardi B may have not walked away with any awards at the Grammys this past Sunday (Jan. 28), but the Bronx native is still winning. Cardi recently revealed on social media on Jan. 30, that she’s teamed up with Amazon for an epic commercial that will air during the Super Bowl halftime this year. The rapper dropped a teaser for the new ad, and it’s as hilarious as you’d expect.

In the short clip, Cardi is captured opening an Amazon package. She soon unveils a headset. “I got it though, I got it,” she said, instantly laughing. “Let’s get it started!”

Unfortunately, that’s all we gathered from the preview, but according to a couple of fan theories, Cardi may be using the headset to narrate or serve as the voice over of some new gadget. It’s possible that Cardi is part of some practical joke to troll customers as they walk by an Alexa.

This isn’t Cardi’s only advertisement gig. The “Bartier Cardi” artist previously signed a deal with Steve Madden in Dec. 2017. The hilarious ad campaign showed Cardi stunting in an assortment of cute shoes while adding her funniest slogans.

We’ll have to see what the Amazon commercial is all about when the Super Bowl LII halftime airs on Sunday, Feb. 4. In the meantime, check out the teaser below.