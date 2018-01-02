Cardi B becomes just the third act – and the first rapper – to place her first three Billboard Hot 100 entries in the chart’s top 10 simultaneously, joining only The Beatles and Ashanti in achieving the feat.

The Bronx rapper earns the honor as G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B, lifts from No. 5 to a No. 4 high on the new Jan. 6-dated Hot 100; Migos, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s No. 6-peaking “MotorSport” holds at No. 7; and Cardi B’s former three-week No. 1 debut smash “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” returns to the top 10, rising 12-10.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé’s “Perfect” tops the Hot 100 for a fourth week.

Let’s run down the top 10 of the Jan. 6-dated Hot 100, which blends all-genre streaming, airplay and sales data. All charts will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Jan. 3, as Billboard is adjusting how it dates its charts and magazine issues.)

As Cardi B places at Nos. 4, 7 and 10 on the Hot 100, she joins elite company in ranking in the top 10 with her first three charted titles in the same week.

The Beatles first tripled up at the heights of early Beatlemania, as, on the Hot 100s dated Feb. 29, March 7 and March 14, 1964, their first three entries all charted in the top 10 together. In the last of those three frames, the band monopolized the top three, with their first three hits at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively: “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Please Please Me.”

The feat remained unmatched for 38 years, until Ashanti reached the Hot 100’s top 10 with her first three charted titles simultaneously. On March 30 and April 6, 2002, she appeared in the tier with her own “Foolish” and as featured on Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time.”

Cardi B is the first artist overall to chart three songs in the top 10 simultaneously since The Chainsmokers, who became the first duo to earn the distinction on the March 18, 2017-dated Hot 100. She’s the first woman to do so since both Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande on Aug. 30, 2014.

Cardi B, Azalea, Grande, Adele and Ashanti are the only women with such a top-10 triple.

The only other acts to chart three Hot 100 top 10s simultaneously (dating to the chart’s Aug. 4, 1958, inception): Bee Gees, 50 Cent, Usher, Akon, T-Pain, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne and Justin Bieber (thus, making Cardi B the 15th act to join the club).

The honor is the latest for Cardi B, who, when “MotorSport” zoomed 15-6 on the Dec. 30-dated Hot 100, became the first female rapper to reach the top 10 with her first three Hot 100 entries.

Cardi B’s current trio of top 10s is driven most heavily by streaming, as “No Limit” leaps 7-4 on the Streaming Songs chart with 34.2 million U.S. streams, up 18 percent, in the week ending Dec. 28, according to Nielsen Music; “MotorSport” reverses 5-7 (30 million, down 4 percent); and “Bodak Yellow” holds at No. 9 (24.2 million, down 1 percent).

