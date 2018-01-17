Cardi B Breaks Beyonce’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Chart Record

Cardi B becomes the third act — and first woman — with five of the top 10 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in a single week since the list began in 1958 (when it was called the Hot R&B Sides chart). She places five in the top 10 of the list dated Jan. 20.

READ: Cardi B & Offset’s Wedding Playlist May Include Music From Al B. Sure & Grace Jones

Among all acts, Cardi B ties Drake and Kendrick Lamar for the most concurrent top 10s. Drake has done it eight times (all in 2016) and Lamar has managed the achievement once, in 2017. Among women, Cardi B was previously tied with Beyoncé, with four — a feat Cardi B matched in the previous two weeks (Jan. 13 and Jan. 6).Further, Cardi B is the only artist to achieve the feat with her first five chart entries.

The Cardi B collection starts at the top of the new chart, as her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Finesse,” roars 16-1 in its first full tracking week. (The song debuted on the Jan. 13 list, as its Jan. 4 release date allotted for one day of sales and streams’ contributions in the prior tracking week.) The ascent gives Cardi B her second No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, after “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” amassed a six-week stint in September-October 2017.

With the burst, “Finesse” seizes the triple crown of the chart’s Digital, Streaming and Airplay Gainer prizes. The tune powers 5-1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart and clocks a 189 percent burst to 87,000 downloads in the week ending Jan. 11, according to Nielsen Music. “Finesse” also debuts atop R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs, pulling 38.3 million U.S. plays, and darts 31-20 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay with 11 million in radio audience, a 62 percent spike for the week ending Jan. 14.

In addition to “Finesse,” Cardi B ranks in the top 10 of Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs with a featured role on G-Eazy’s “No Limit,” which slides from its No. 2 high to No. 3, “Motorsport,” a collaboration with Migos and Nicki Minaj, which retreats 3-4, “Bartier Cardi,” up 9-7 and “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”, a non-mover at No. 10.

READ: Offset Inks Tattoo Of Cardi B On His Neck… Foreva

This article was originally published on Billboard.